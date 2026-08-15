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‘It’s a motivation’ – Gabriel reveals what Arsenal’s Champions League heartbreak has done to him

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:15 - 15 August 2026
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Gabriel is motivated by last season's Champions League final penalty miss against PSG to win more trophies.
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Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes says the disappointment of last season’s Champions League final defeat has strengthened his determination to win silverware, beginning with Sunday’s Community Shield showdown against Manchester City.

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Gabriel Magalhaes | Imago

The Brazilian defender is refusing to allow one of the most painful moments of his Arsenal career to linger as a source of regret. Instead, Gabriel has chosen to use it as fuel as the Gunners prepare to open the new campaign against Manchester City.

Arsenal, the reigning Premier League champions, will face FA Cup holders Manchester City at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on Sunday, with the Community Shield providing the first opportunity for both sides to claim a trophy in the new season.

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For Gabriel, however, the match carries an additional emotional significance.

Champions League pain still fresh for Gabriel

Arsenal's European campaign ended heartbreakingly last season when they suffered defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Gabriel was one of the players left to endure the agony of the penalty shootout, having missed Arsenal’s crucial spot-kick as PSG eventually lifted the trophy.

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Rather than allowing the experience to affect his confidence, the centre-back says it has increased his hunger for success.

“For me especially, the Champions League final loss is a motivation and, of course, we want to win every trophy,” Gabriel told TNT Sports.

“We know the process, and I'm motivated to go again and win as many trophies as possible,” he added.

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The Brazilian says Arsenal's squad has already developed a strong collective desire to win.

He said, “The motivation comes from inside, and from our team-mates. I can see how every player wants to win, and you then have even more motivation to give everything.”

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