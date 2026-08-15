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Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray issue stern warning to Arsenal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:03 - 15 August 2026
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Super Lig giants Galatasaray have sent a strong message to Arsenal over their interest in Victor Osimhen
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Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek has delivered a firm message to Arsenal over Victor Osimhen, insisting the Turkish champions have no intention of selling their star striker regardless of the size of any offer.

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The warning comes after the Nigerian forward emerged as a potential target for the Premier League champions as Mikel Arteta continues to search for another attacking option.

Galatasaray refuse to entertain Osimhen exit

Osimhen's future has entered discussions between Galatasaray and Arsenal, with reports suggesting the clubs have spoken about the Nigeria international during wider negotiations.

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According to The Standard, the initial discussions centred on Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli after Galatasaray submitted a reported £38.5 million offer for the Brazilian. Ethan Nwaneri was also reportedly discussed before Osimhen's availability was raised during the negotiations, according to The Telegraph.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta initiated the conversation about Osimhen or whether the striker was offered to the Gunners. Whatever the circumstances, Galatasaray's position appears clear.

Speaking to 343 Digital, Özbek insisted the club will not sell Osimhen, regardless of the financial incentive.

"I will not sell Osimhen no matter how much money it is," the Galatasaray president said, according to quotes reported by Haber Sariki Mirzi.

The Turkish champions have already demonstrated their determination by reportedly rejecting a €130 million (£111m) proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently following his initial loan spell and has since established himself as one of the club's most important players.

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Arsenal face difficult striker search

Arsenal's interest in Osimhen comes as Arteta attempts to add another attacking option to his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners boss admitted after the team's final pre-season fixture against Como that Arsenal remain active in the market but warned that finding the right player could prove difficult.

"I think for the margins to improve, there are very few players in the market that are available to do that and bring that to the club. "But again, we are actively looking to improve that and we're going to try," Arteta said.

Osimhen would provide Arsenal with a different attacking profile, combining explosive pace, physical strength, aerial ability and an aggressive pressing style. However, Galatasaray's refusal to consider selling their star forward leaves Arsenal facing a major obstacle.

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Unless Özbek and the Galatasaray hierarchy change their stance, Arteta may have to look elsewhere for the additional striker he wants before the transfer window closes.

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