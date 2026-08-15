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Iraola reveals what Liverpool must fix before new Premier League season

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:57 - 15 August 2026
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Andoni Iraola || Imago
Andoni Iraola || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Iraola has challenged his players to improve their consistency and intensity.
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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola says his side must improve their consistency and intensity as they continue preparations for the new Premier League season.

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Liverpool's pre-season preparations have entered an important phase, and Iraola believes Sunday's two matches against the Italian side will provide another important opportunity to assess his squad before competitive football begins.

The Reds will face Como twice on Sunday, with the opening encounter taking place behind closed doors before the teams meet again at Anfield later in the day.

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The unusual double-header is designed to give Liverpool's players valuable minutes as the new campaign approaches.

Iraola wants Liverpool to find their rhythm

Liverpool have endured mixed results during pre-season, suffering defeats against Leeds United and Monaco.

“The issue we faced, similar to the Leeds game in Chicago, was our inability to maintain our performance levels,” Iraola told the club's television channel.

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The manager believes consistency will come through greater work on the training ground.

He added, “That's something that can only be fixed with time and dedicated work on the training ground.

“I've often discussed the kind of team I want to see, the intensity, intent, and energy we're aiming for. While it's clear we still have a lot of room for improvement, I am confident we are moving in the right direction.”

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