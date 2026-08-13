Liverpool drag Arsenal to transfer tribunal over Nigerian-born 16-year-old prodigy

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal will require a tribunal to decide the fate of the teenage prodigy

Liverpool and Arsenal are heading for a tribunal after failing to reach an agreement over compensation for highly-rated 16-year-old striker Vincent Joseph.

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The Nigerian-born prospect has chosen to leave Anfield for the Premier League champions, but the two clubs remain divided over the fee payable to Liverpool.

Arsenal win race for teenage striker

Joseph had already made the step up to Liverpool's Under-18 side despite his young age and was offered a scholarship by the club.

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However, the teenager declined the proposal, which had to be signed by July 1, amid interest from several major European clubs.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund were among those reportedly monitoring the striker, but Arsenal ultimately won the race for his signature.

The Gunners' pursuit of the teenage number nine has now created a dispute with Liverpool over compensation.

The two Premier League giants held discussions to determine a suitable fee but were unable to reach common ground, leaving a tribunal as the next step in resolving the disagreement.

Tribunal could prove costly for Liverpool

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The dispute bears similarities to another recent case involving Liverpool and a young player. Rio Ngumoha, a 17-year-old England youth international, joined Liverpool from Chelsea after the clubs also failed to agree on compensation.

That case eventually went before a tribunal, which ordered Liverpool to pay Chelsea £2.8m, which could rise through add-ons to £4m, while the Blues will also be owed 20% of the profit if Ngumoha is sold.

Liverpool will therefore hope for a similarly significant compensation package from Arsenal if Joseph's case reaches the same conclusion.

The teenager has an intriguing family background, holding English, German, and Nigerian heritage. He is also the younger brother of Valentin Joseph, who recently joined Brighton and is regarded as another promising young talent.

Tri-national striker Valentin Joseph (18) is set to join Brighton from Blackburn.



⚽️The talented goalscorer boasts 31G/8A in 56 games.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇳🇬Eligible for England, Germany, & Nigeria, he displays all 3 flags on IG.



He is the older brother of Vincent (Liverpool).#BHAFC #Rovers https://t.co/1DY6vfU9rJ pic.twitter.com/dAOjdg2i93 — ⚽️²𝐍𝐓 𝐅ᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ ʜᴜʙ™ (@NTFootballHub) August 1, 2026

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With Arsenal having secured Joseph's services and Liverpool refusing to accept the compensation proposed, the tribunal will now determine the financial value of one of English football's emerging teenage prospects.