Advertisement

End of an era: Super Falcons fall to South Africa, miss Women's World Cup for the first time

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 23:09 - 13 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of South Africa, ending their World Cup hope.
Advertisement

Nigeria’s chance of winning their 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy came to an end at the hands of Cameroon.

Advertisement

The defeat also saw their automatic ticket to the 2027 Women's FIFA World Cup torn to shreds, leaving their hope on a play-off clash with South Africa.

However, they failed to motivate themselves and suffered a 2-1 loss to South Africa, ending their hope of going to the World Cup.

As it happened 

Advertisement

Waldrum made three changes to his side that crashed out of the WAFCON competition following their 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Seeking to capitalise on their final opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, the Super Falcons saw Ordega, Kanu, and Oshoala return to the starting XI.

Super Falcons fail to qualify for World Cup || X (Just Focus Media)
Super Falcons fail to qualify for World Cup || X (Just Focus Media)

The Super Falcons got to a quick start, taking the game to South Africa, but their early pressure led to nothing.

Despite having five shots in the first half, they failed to register any attempt on goal, with South Africa having the better chance with a shot on target before the halftime break.

Advertisement

Just as they entered the second half, the Banyana Banyana took the lead from a swift counterattack, with a pass beating Nigeria’s defence, and Hildah Magaia squared the ball for Thembi Kgatlana to poke home.

Things went from bad to worse for the Super Falcons as they conceded the second goal of the game from a corner kick.

South Africa player celebrating || X
South Africa player celebrating || X
Advertisement

A defensive lapse in the box allowed Refiloe Jane to seize on a loose ball, firing a shot that took a deflection and found the back of the net.

Super Falcons were given a lifeline from the penalty spot after a handball from Refiloe Jane in the box that saw her also sent off, which Christy Ucheibe converted coolly.

The defeat ended Nigeria's hope of making it to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, making it the first time they will fail to qualify.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool and Arsenal battle for 16-year-old Vincent Joseph | TheAnfieldTimes
Football
13.08.2026
Liverpool drag Arsenal to transfer tribunal over Nigerian-born 16-year-old prodigy
Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest club chief sues Eagles for defamation
Super Eagles
13.08.2026
Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest club chief sues Eagles for defamation
CAF confirm stance on embattled FIFA president Infantino's re-election
Football
13.08.2026
CAF confirm stance on embattled FIFA president Infantino's re-election
End of an era: Super Falcons fall to South Africa, miss Women's World Cup for the first time
Super Falcons
13.08.2026
End of an era: Super Falcons fall to South Africa, miss Women's World Cup for the first time
Ronaldo receives hero's welcome from Al Nassr teammates after marriage to Georgina Rodriguez
Football
13.08.2026
Ronaldo receives hero's welcome from Al Nassr teammates after marriage to Georgina Rodriguez
He will offer us so much — Carrick delighted for Rashford return
Football
13.08.2026
He will offer us so much — Carrick delighted for Rashford return