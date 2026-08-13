End of an era: Super Falcons fall to South Africa, miss Women's World Cup for the first time

The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of South Africa, ending their World Cup hope.

Nigeria’s chance of winning their 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy came to an end at the hands of Cameroon.

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The defeat also saw their automatic ticket to the 2027 Women's FIFA World Cup torn to shreds, leaving their hope on a play-off clash with South Africa.

However, they failed to motivate themselves and suffered a 2-1 loss to South Africa, ending their hope of going to the World Cup.

As it happened

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Waldrum made three changes to his side that crashed out of the WAFCON competition following their 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

Seeking to capitalise on their final opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, the Super Falcons saw Ordega, Kanu, and Oshoala return to the starting XI.

Super Falcons fail to qualify for World Cup || X (Just Focus Media)

The Super Falcons got to a quick start, taking the game to South Africa, but their early pressure led to nothing.

Despite having five shots in the first half, they failed to register any attempt on goal, with South Africa having the better chance with a shot on target before the halftime break.

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Just as they entered the second half, the Banyana Banyana took the lead from a swift counterattack, with a pass beating Nigeria’s defence, and Hildah Magaia squared the ball for Thembi Kgatlana to poke home.

Things went from bad to worse for the Super Falcons as they conceded the second goal of the game from a corner kick.

South Africa player celebrating || X

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A defensive lapse in the box allowed Refiloe Jane to seize on a loose ball, firing a shot that took a deflection and found the back of the net.

Super Falcons were given a lifeline from the penalty spot after a handball from Refiloe Jane in the box that saw her also sent off, which Christy Ucheibe converted coolly.