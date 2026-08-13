‘I haven’t seen this before!’ — Cameroon’s 4-penalty wonderkid tipped to dethrone Super Falcons icon Nnadozie
Following her unbelievable WAFCON 2026 heroics, Cameroon’s rising superstar Michaely Bihina is now being tipped to completely dethrone Nigeria's beloved Super Falcons wall, Chiamaka Nnadozie.
The debate ignited after Nigerian beach soccer legend Abu Azeez joined millions of fans across the continent to praise the 22-year-old shot-stopper.
Bihina put on an absolute masterclass to inspire the Indomitable Lionesses into the WAFCON 2026 final against Malawi, turning the African football hierarchy completely upside down.
Here is why this brewing goalkeeper controversy is splitting opinion across Africa today.
Four penalties came her way. Four times, Michaely said NO. 🚫🇨🇲#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/1lu632OKXT— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 12, 2026
The Nigeria Legend's Ultimate Praise
Abu Azeez was left utterly spellbound by the young Cameroonian's composure under extreme pressure in Rabat on Wednesday night.
Taking to his official social media account to lead the praise, the Nigerian icon boldly stated that he hasn't seen a lady perform like this before.
He argued that her spectacular display throughout this tournament easily gives her a shout in the African Women's Player of the Year conversation.
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I haven’t seen a lady do this before , her performance this tournament gives her a shout in the women’s player of the year pic.twitter.com/cADD6QZ1n8— ABU AZEEZ (@AbuAzeezAbolaji) August 13, 2026
Silencing the Arrogant Nigerian Doubters
Before dismantling Morocco, Bihina announced herself fully with an incredible nine-save performance that dumped Nigeria out of the tournament.
However, her subsequent clean sweep from the penalty spot against WAFCON 2026 hosts Morocco in the semifinal has completely altered the narrative.
An excited supporter pointed out that many people heavily doubted her original performance against Nigeria, noting how critics claimed the shots were hit straight at her before she completely proved those doubters wrong.
Sweeping the African Awards List
With Cameroon now just one match away from continental glory, fans are already demanding that CAF hand the young goalkeeper a historic clean sweep of individual plaques.
The general consensus among her rapidly growing fanbase is that her current form has already locked down the WAFCON Golden Glove, the Player of the Tournament award, and the ultimate crown of African Female Best Player of the Year.
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The Brutal "Go Watch Actual Games" Backlash
However, the suggestions that Bihina should easily surpass established global stars like Nnadozie have faced fierce resistance from seasoned women's football purists.
Angered by what they perceive as knee-jerk hype, a critical pundit fired back at Azeez, arguing that she is awesome but women's football has developed so much that she is actually far away from Player of the Year.
The critic then harshly advised fans to go watch actual games instead of throwing around backhand compliments when Africa already boasts so many great goalkeepers.
Shifting the Continental Balance of Power
Whether the purists like it or not, Bihina’s rapid rise has completely disrupted the status quo of the African game, at least for this year.
For years, Nigeria's Nnadozie operated with an untouchable reputation on the continent. But by stringing together back-to-back world-class performances against Africa’s most elite nations, Cameroon’s new hero Bihina has proved that a changing of the guard is officially underway.