Arteta remains tight-lipped on Lewis-Skelly's future amid link to Man United and Chelsea
The 19-year-old, who became a fan favourite after his first-team breakthrough in 2024, now faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid reports that he has been offered to several other clubs this summer.
Speculation intensified after Lewis-Skelly's emotional goal celebration during the match against Cesc Fabregas's Como on Wednesday.
After scoring the opening goal, the young full-back ran to the Arsenal supporters, seemingly apologising with a hand gesture before forming a heart shape.
Arteta speaks on Lewis-Skelly's transfer
When questioned about the player's future and the meaning behind the celebration, Arteta remained evasive, neither confirming nor denying the transfer rumours.
“It is good to score a goal; you should be emotional. He is a very emotional player; remember when he did the hand gestures [against Manchester City]?" Arteta said post-match.
“I don’t want to talk about any speculation. If there is speculation about any of our players, it is a good sign. It means we are attracting interest and we are doing a good job.”
Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been informed of Lewis-Skelly's availability.
However, any potential deal would likely require a fee exceeding the £35 million Arsenal received for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017, which stands as a club record for an academy player sale.
Lewis-Skelly was frequently used in a midfield role by Arteta last season. However, the recent £75 million signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle suggests the youngster may no longer be considered a key part of the manager's plans for their title defence.
Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for the versatile player as an alternative if they fail to sign Lewis Hall, though Arsenal's significant asking price could prove to be a major obstacle for the Red Devils.