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‘He looked good’ - Arteta hails Lewis-Skelly and Guimaraes' impact

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:02 - 13 August 2026
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Arteta hails Lewis-Skelly and Guimaraes' impact
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has commented on the transfer speculation surrounding academy starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly, viewing the interest from other clubs as a "good sign".
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The young midfielder scored in a pre-season draw against Como, a match that also featured the much-anticipated debut of new signing Bruno Guimaraes.

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Amid reports linking him with Chelsea and Manchester United, Myles Lewis-Skelly delivered a strong performance in Arsenal's final pre-season fixture. 

The 1-1 draw against the side managed by Cesc Fabregas saw the teenager score the opening goal for his boyhood club in the first half.

Arteta praises young talent

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Speaking to the media after the match, Arteta praised the emotional display from the young goalscorer and the contributions of the club's academy players.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"Emotional? It's good to score a goal," Arteta said of Lewis-Skelly. "[He's] a very emotional player. I remember when he did the action on the pitch."

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The manager emphasised the importance of providing opportunities for homegrown talent, stating, "It's amazing; that is what it is all about. Hale End does an amazing job, but if you don't play this talent, give trust to this talent, it gets lost."

Bruno Guimaraes || imago
Bruno Guimaraes || imago

The friendly also gave supporters their first look at Bruno Guimaraes following his £75 million move. The Brazilian midfielder was introduced at halftime along with Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arteta was pleased with the new signing's brief cameo. "Let's see, he only had three training sessions, but he looked good," the manager noted. 

Myles Lewis-Skelly i Imago
Myles Lewis-Skelly i Imago
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"He was pushing to play minutes and play in front of our fans. You sense a strong connection immediately."

With their pre-season schedule complete, Arsenal's attention now turns to the Community Shield showdown against Manchester City on Sunday. 

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