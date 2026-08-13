Oshoala issues stern warning to Super Falcons ahead of South Africa high-stakes World Cup play-off

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has declared that Nigeria is ready for a fierce battle against South Africa in their crucial 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off match in Casablanca.

The two African powerhouses are set to clash after both suffered disappointing quarter-final exits at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Super Falcons were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Cameroon, while Banyana Banyana fell 2-1 to the host nation, Morocco.

These results denied both teams an automatic ticket to the World Cup in Brazil, making their upcoming encounter a do-or-die match.

Oshoala’s warning to the team

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Oshoala admitted that this was not the path Nigeria had hoped for but stressed that the team is fully focused on the task at hand.

“To be honest, I think right now, this is where we find ourselves, and we just have to face it," the Al-Hilal striker said in an interview.

Oshoala, Super Falcons star || imago

"Not the best way, but also, the World Cup is still there for us to grab. So we still have to go all out and fight for the spot.”

The six-time African Player of the Year is well aware of the intense rivalry between the two nations, which has become one of the most compelling in African women's football.

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Recent matches have been tightly contested, with Nigeria getting the upper hand in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers and the 2025 WAFCON.

Oshoala believes the history and the recent setbacks for both teams will only intensify the upcoming clash.

“South Africa, as you already know, it’s always tough against them. They’re a footballing nation as well," the 31-year-old explained. "Also because we knocked them out of the Olympics last time, and also WAFCON last time as well.

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