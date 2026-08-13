The ultimate flex — Ousmane Dembele turns up with a crazy secret bag to pick up UEFA Super Cup
French international Ousmane Dembele completely stole the spotlight before a ball was even kicked in Austria, turning up for the UEFA Super Cup with an incredibly rare luxury accessory before helping Paris Saint-Germain conquer Europe once again.
The French champions successfully retained their continental crown at the Red Bull Arena, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a resilient Aston Villa side.
However, the pre-match buzz was entirely dominated by Dembele’s astronomical fashion statement, which proved to be the intersection of football and high fashion.
Here are the talking points from a glittering night in Salzburg defined by wealth, history, and severe VAR drama.
Superchampions d'Europe ! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9AUlVrARrS— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 12, 2026
The £50,000 Secret Masterpiece
As the PSG squad touched down in Austria, cameras immediately locked onto the mind-blowing piece of luggage dangling from Dembele’s arm.
The winger was carrying a historic Hermes Haut à Courroies (HAC) Cargo bag, an elite collector's item that predates the famous Birkin bag by nearly a century.
Adorned with exterior utility pockets, palladium hardware, and custom French flag charms, these rare models regularly command anywhere between £20,000 and £50,000+ on the secondary market, as reported initially here.
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Kvaratskhelia Sparks an Early Influx
Once the action shifted to the pitch, the French giants asserted their financial and physical dominance early in the 20th minute.
Georgian maestro Khvicha Kvaratskhelia produced a moment of absolute magic, cutting inside from the left wing to power an unstoppable, lethal strike past Aston Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot.
The opening goal set the tone for a match that played out with the same elite European pedigree seen across top-tier football this summer.
Heartbreak for History-Making Wonderkid
Aston Villa refused to lie down, fighting back with a deeply human story right before the interval.
In the 45th minute, 17-year-old academy graduate Brian Madjo marked his senior debut for the club by spectacularly volleying home a John McGinn cross.
The stunning equaliser saw the teenager write his name into folklore, officially becoming the youngest goalscorer in the entire history of the UEFA Super Cup.
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The Savage VAR Intervention
The ultimate heartbreak for the English side arrived in the 61st minute when Desire Doue broke through the Villa backline to slot home what would be the winning goal.
While the assistant referee initially raised his flag to rule the goal out, an agonisingly tense VAR review confirmed that Matty Cash had played the PSG forward onside.
The technology dramatically overturned the decision, awarding the trophy to the Parisian heavyweights and leaving Villa fans completely hollowed out.
The Ultimate New Football Hierarchy
Dembele's decision to rock the ultimate luxury flex proves that elite modern footballers are no longer just athletes, they are walking corporate brands.
👋 Bonjour les Parisiens ! 🏆😁 pic.twitter.com/VVSkid8Gzh— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 13, 2026
By pairing high-end fashion domination off the pitch with trophy-winning efficiency on it, this generation of multi-millionaire stars is entirely altering how fans consume the game, proving that style and silverware now go hand in hand.