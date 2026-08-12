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UEFA Super Cup: Villa star breaks 30-year Barcelona legend's record but PSG reign supreme

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:19 - 12 August 2026
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Paris Saint-Germain have won the UEFA Super Cup against English opposition for the second consecutive season.
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Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria, thanks to strikes from their dynamic wingers, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doué.

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The Georgian winger opened the scoring with an audacious strike in the 20th minute, before Brian Madjo made history by being the youngest player to start and score in a UEFA Super Cup clash (17y, 212d), breaking Patrick Kluivert's 30-year record (19y 220d), according to Opta.

However, PSG eventually found the winner after Desire Doué exploited Aston Villa's high line before bending one beyond Marco Bizot on the hour mark.

The Birmingham-based club had multiple opportunities to force extra time, but PSG held on to secure consecutive UEFA Super Cup titles after beating Tottenham in last year's edition.

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