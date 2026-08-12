UEFA Super Cup: Villa star breaks 30-year Barcelona legend's record but PSG reign supreme

Paris Saint-Germain have won the UEFA Super Cup against English opposition for the second consecutive season.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria, thanks to strikes from their dynamic wingers, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doué.

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The Georgian winger opened the scoring with an audacious strike in the 20th minute, before Brian Madjo made history by being the youngest player to start and score in a UEFA Super Cup clash (17y, 212d), breaking Patrick Kluivert's 30-year record (19y 220d), according to Opta.

17y 212d - Brian Madjo (17y 212d) is the youngest player to score in the UEFA Super Cup, overtaking Patrick Kluivert in 1996 (19y 220d).



Persistence. pic.twitter.com/9t2JTSmkMk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2026

However, PSG eventually found the winner after Desire Doué exploited Aston Villa's high line before bending one beyond Marco Bizot on the hour mark.

The Birmingham-based club had multiple opportunities to force extra time, but PSG held on to secure consecutive UEFA Super Cup titles after beating Tottenham in last year's edition.

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