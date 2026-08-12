Osimhen becomes a target again as Saudi giants Al Hilal plan to replace Ballon d’Or winner with Super Eagles star

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen could become Karim Benzema's replacement at Al Hilal

Victor Osimhen has once again emerged as a transfer target for Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, who are exploring a move for the Galatasaray striker.

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The Saudi club is reportedly considering a €65 million offer for the Nigeria international as it looks to reshape its attack.

Al Hilal renew interest in Osimhen

According to Sky Sport, Al Hilal has approached Galatasaray to establish the conditions required to sign Osimhen and is now assessing whether a deal can be completed.

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Galatasaray are reportedly prepared to consider selling the 27-year-old for €65 million, despite the Nigerian only recently making his move to the Turkish champions permanent.

However, the Turkish club's willingness to negotiate does not guarantee a transfer, with Osimhen himself having the final say over whether he wants to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Osimhen enjoyed another productive campaign last season, making 33 appearances across competitions and scoring 22 goals while providing eight assists.

His performances have maintained his reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in European football and have once again attracted attention from the Saudi Pro League.

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'Benzema out, Osimhen in'

Al Hilal's interest in Osimhen is reportedly connected to plans to reshape their attacking department.

The Saudi giants are simultaneously working on a potential departure for Karim Benzema, with the club seeking to free up space in their squad for the Nigerian.

That means Al Hilal would first need to resolve Benzema's situation before being able to push ahead with a move for Osimhen.

The Saudi club has already reportedly begun efforts to convince the former Napoli striker to make the switch, but his decision will ultimately determine whether the ambitious transfer can happen.

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For Galatasaray, losing Osimhen would represent a significant blow after the Nigerian established himself as one of the club's most important players.