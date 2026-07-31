Victor Osimhen: Two Premier League teams set for 11th-hour battle for Super Eagles star

Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen could still end up in the Premier Legaue this summer

Victor Osimhen's future could be set for another dramatic twist before the transfer window closes, with two Premier League giants reportedly preparing to battle for the Super Eagles striker.

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After a prolific campaign with Galatasaray, the Nigerian international has once again emerged as one of Europe's hottest transfer targets.

Tottenham and Manchester United monitoring Osimhen

According to the BBC, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close watch on Osimhen's situation and could make a move for the striker in the closing stages of the transfer window.

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Spurs have been searching for a reliable goalscorer since Harry Kane's departure and reportedly view the Nigerian as an ideal candidate to lead their attack.

Manchester United are also firmly in the race. The BBC reports that the Red Devils remain interested in signing Osimhen and are even more determined than during previous pursuits, with the club prioritising the arrival of a proven world-class centre-forward this summer.

With both Premier League clubs monitoring developments, an official approach from either side cannot be ruled out in the coming weeks.

Galatasaray hold strong negotiating position

Despite the renewed interest, Galatasaray remain under little pressure to sell their star striker. Osimhen only joined the Turkish champions permanently in the summer of 2025 and remains under contract until 2029, giving the club significant leverage in any negotiations.

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The 27-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2025/26 campaign, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions to establish himself as one of Europe's most prolific forwards.

Those numbers have only strengthened his reputation and are expected to keep attracting elite clubs before the transfer deadline.

For Tottenham, Osimhen could finally provide the clinical No. 9 they have lacked in recent seasons, while Manchester United view the Super Eagles star as a potential solution to their long-standing goalscoring issues.

However, Galatasaray are unlikely to sanction a sale unless they receive an exceptional offer, with the Nigerian remaining central to the club's ambitions for the coming season.