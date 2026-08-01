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Don't embarrass us again — Angry fans fire warning to Super Falcons ahead WAFCON 2026 do-or-die clash v Zambia

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:07 - 01 August 2026
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Nigeria vs Zambia WAFCON 2026 Preview: Super Falcons Must Win Group Match
It is officially a make-or-break time for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2026. Following their catastraphic opening day defeat to Malawi, Nigeria beat a dangerous Zambia side to rescue their title defence and salvage their World Cup qualification hopes. As tension reaches a boiling point, Nigerian football fans have made their expectations crystal clear. Here is how the nation is reacting.
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The hour of reckoning has arrived for Nigeria’s Super Falcons. The team faces a make-or-break group encounter against Zambia, with the survival of their CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 title defence and future World Cup qualification hopes hanging entirely in the balance.

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Nigeria vs Zambia

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The record champions suffered a shaky and deeply shocking start to their campaign in Morocco, falling to a historic 3-2 defeat against tournament debutants Malawi. 

To make matters worse, their upcoming opponents, Zambia, kicked off their own campaign in truly devastating fashion, dismantling Egypt in an emphatic 6-0 blitz.

Super Falcons defender in action against Malawi. Image: Justina (X)
Super Falcons defender in action against Malawi. Image: Justina (X)

Faced with the terrifying prospect of an early group-stage exit, Nigerian football fans have taken to social media platforms to voice their anxiety, frustration, and lingering hope ahead of the crucial kickoff.

"Do Not Embarrass Us Again" — Fans Demand Reaction

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While some supporters have issued stern warnings to the team to step up their game, others are desperately trying to inject confidence back into the squad.

Madugu achieved Mission X with Nigeria but wants XI.

“Do not embarrass us again,” one fan wrote bluntly on X, demanding an immediate end to the tactical complacency.

“Please Falcons, should bring the trophy home again. Defeat Zambia to keep our hopes up!” another supporter pleaded.

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“We are expecting a good outcome. We believe in you girls,” added another fan trying to rally support behind the team.

 "The Setback is Behind Us"

Despite the immense pressure, a large section of the fanbase remains confident that the Super Falcons possess the structural depth and individual talent required to turn their fortunes around in Morocco.

Nigeria vs Zambia WAFCON 2026 Preview: Super Falcons Must Win Group Match
Zambia vs Nigeria

One dedicated supporter shared a rallying cry ahead of the match: “All the best to the team. We have a squad capable of turning things around and securing a crucial victory in our next game. I wish every player more energy, strength, focus, and an injury-free match as they give their all for the badge and the nation.” 

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“The setback is behind us. Now it's time to respond with character, determination, and a winning mentality. We believe in this team, and we're confident they can get the job done. We're going for all three points.”

With Zambia flying high on confidence and the Super Falcons backed completely into a corner, this explosive encounter promises to define the future of Nigerian women's football on the continental stage.

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