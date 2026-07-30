Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie reacts to online massacre after Malawi loss

Chiamaka Nnadozie has shouldered the majority of the online blame for Nigeria's shock WAFCON loss to Malawi

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has broken her silence after Nigeria's shocking defeat to Malawi at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, delivering an emotional message as fierce criticism continues to pour in from disappointed fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brighton goalkeeper became one of the main targets of online backlash after the 10-time African champions suffered a stunning 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their Group C opener.

Nnadozie issues emotional response after shock defeat

Nigeria endured one of the biggest upsets in WAFCON history as Malawi's star sisters, Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, inspired the Scorchers to a famous victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Temwa struck twice while captain Tabitha added another to leave the Super Falcons chasing the game before late goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu reduced the deficit.

The result sparked an avalanche of criticism on social media, with many supporters directing their frustration at Nnadozie after an uncharacteristically difficult outing between the posts.

This one really hurts . Not the result we wanted, but the fight was real. Left it all on the field , but wasn’t enough to get the 3 points. We take full responsibility for our performance against a very tough opponent. Falls hurt, but we do not stay down.



Proud of this team❤️ — Nnadozie chiamaka (O.O.N) (@Nadoziechiamaka) July 30, 2026

Despite the backlash, the Nigerian goalkeeper accepted responsibility for the disappointing result while insisting the team would respond positively.

"This one really hurts. Not the result we wanted, but the fight was real," Nnadozie wrote on her X account, adding, "Left it all on the field, but wasn't enough to get the 3 points. We take full responsibility for our performance against a very tough opponent. Falls hurt, but we do not stay down. Proud of this team❤️."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zambia showdown now a must-win for Super Falcons

Nnadozie's message came shortly after head coach Justin Madugu defended his first-choice goalkeeper amid the wave of criticism following the defeat.

Nigeria now face an enormous task to keep their WAFCON campaign alive when they take on Zambia in their second Group C fixture.

Anything less than victory against the Copper Queens would leave the Super Falcons on the brink of a humiliating group-stage elimination after entering the tournament as the favourites.

An early exit would carry even greater consequences, with Nigeria's hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup also hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Advertisement