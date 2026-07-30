French prosecutors seek prison sentence for Super Eagles star Terem Moffi's attackers

The November 2025 incident which caused Super Eagles star Terem Moffi to flee from Nice is finally seeing consequences

French prosecutors have called for prison sentences against two OGC Nice ultras accused of helping orchestrate the violent confrontation involving Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi and former Chelsea winger Jérémie Boga last year.

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Prosecutors demand jail terms over attack on Moffi

According to reports from L'Équipe and AFP, more than 200 angry Nice supporters gathered outside the club's training ground after a 3-1 loss to Lorient, blocking the team bus from leaving.

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The two defendants, both former members of the Populaire Sud ultras group, allegedly boarded the bus and assured players it was safe to get off and address the waiting supporters.

While most of the squad managed to pass through without incident, Moffi and Boga were allegedly singled out by sections of the crowd, where they were insulted, spat at and violently jostled.

Although prosecutors do not accuse either defendant of physically assaulting the players, they argue the pair played a crucial role in creating the conditions that led to the confrontation.

Prosecutor Damien Martinelli described the events as an "ambush", insisting the attack would not have taken place without their intervention.

Verdict expected in September

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French prosecutors have requested a two-year sentence, including one year in prison, for one of the accused.

For the second defendant, prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence along with an immediate committal order and the revocation of a previously suspended sentence.

Following the incident, both Moffi and Boga lodged formal complaints alongside OGC Nice as investigations into the events gathered pace.

The case has drawn significant attention in French football, with the alleged attack raising renewed concerns over player safety and crowd violence.