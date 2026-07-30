UEFA votes to boycott World Cup over FIFA attempts to sell stakes in global tournament

UEFA announced that there will be no expansion of the Euros format

UEFA announced that there will be no expansion of the Euros format

UEFA have issued a strong response to FIFA's plan to sell partss of the World Cup

UEFA has dramatically escalated its standoff with FIFA after its 55 member associations unanimously voted to boycott the FIFA World Cup and all other FIFA competitions if plans to sell stakes in the governing body's commercial operations go ahead.

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The unprecedented decision represents the strongest opposition yet to FIFA president Gianni Infantino's controversial proposal to open part of the organisation's commercial business to private investors, setting the stage for a potentially historic showdown between football's two most powerful governing bodies.

UEFA threatens boycott as World Cup row intensifies

Following an emergency virtual meeting, UEFA confirmed that none of its member associations would participate in FIFA competitions while the proposed commercial restructuring remains under consideration.

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In a strongly worded statement, European football's governing body argued that the World Cup should never become an investment product.

Statement on behalf of UEFA and its 55 National Associations — UEFA (@UEFA) July 30, 2026

"No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership," UEFA said.

The organisation insisted that the World Cup belongs to generations of players, national teams and supporters across every continent rather than private investors.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

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FIFA defends controversial investment plan

The boycott threat comes after FIFA announced plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new commercial subsidiary that would manage the rights to the men's and women's World Cups and other FIFA competitions.

The governing body intends to value the company at around $20 billion before selling non-controlling minority stakes of up to 20% to external investors, a move expected to raise approximately $4.2 billion.

FIFA argues the initiative will create new commercial opportunities and generate increased funding for football development worldwide. The organisation has also confirmed it is working with financial giant J.P. Morgan on the project, while reports have named Joshua Kushner's investment firm, Thrive Eternal, as a potential investor.

Despite FIFA's assurances that it will retain complete control over governance, competition rules and the international match calendar, the proposal has sparked fierce opposition across Europe.

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Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has also criticised the plan, while UEFA believes allowing private investment into the commercial structure of football's biggest competitions risks undermining the sport's long-term integrity.