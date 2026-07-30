‘Up until then, the team was in control’ - Ancelotti reveals what caused Brazil’s World Cup elimination

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has pointed to tactical adjustments made during a second-half hydration break as the critical error that led to his team's premature World Cup elimination at the hands of Norway.

In their round-of-16 clash, Brazil suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Norway, ending their World Cup hopes.

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The team was deadlocked at 0-0 with Norway before the second-half break changed the course of the game.

Following the restart, they conceded two late goals from Erling Haaland, ultimately marking their earliest exit from a World Cup since 1990.

The mandatory three-minute cooling breaks, introduced by FIFA for this year's tournament, were often used by coaches as strategic timeouts.

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Ancelotti blames hydration break

For Brazil, however, this pause proved to be their undoing, as Ancelotti blamed the hydration break.

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil head coach || Imago

"I think we lost the World Cup during the hydration break against Norway," Ancelotti explained to ESPN. "Why? Because, up until then, the team had been in control."

The Italian coach took responsibility for misreading the game's flow. "That's where my mistake may have been—thinking the team had lost control of the match when they hadn't," he admitted.

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"I made a few changes to the team, and then we had the problem with Erling Haaland's goal. And then, in a World Cup, when you concede a goal in the 75th minute, it's very difficult to come back from that."

Ancelotti's assessment contrasts with the view of FIFA's global football development chief, Arsène Wenger, who stated before the tournament's conclusion that the breaks did not disrupt the flow of play or influence match outcomes.

Brazil team looking devastated after crashing out of the World Cup || Imago

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Despite the painful loss, Ancelotti gave credit to the Norwegian side, who reached their first-ever quarterfinal before being knocked out by England in a 2-1 extra-time defeat.