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‘I don't want to anymore’ - Neymar confirms Brazil retirement following World Cup disappointment

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:00 - 29 July 2026
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Neymar confirms Brazil retirement
Brazilian star Neymar Jr | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Brazilian superstar Neymar has officially announced the end of his international career following the team's 2026 World Cup exit.
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The winger played his last World Cup with the Brazil national team, having been called up by Carlo Ancelotti.

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Despite his presence as an important member of the team, Brazil were unable to get to the later stages of the competition.

They were eliminated in the round of 16 of the World Cup, having lost 2-1 to Norway, ending their campaign.

Neymar ends his Selecao career

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Neymar has confirmed he will no longer play for Brazil after their round-of-16 defeat to Norway in the 2026 World Cup. 

Brazil legend Neymar || Imago
Brazil legend Neymar || Imago

The 34-year-old, who is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, looked back on his extensive career with the national team, asserting that he gave his all for the famous yellow jersey.

"My time with the national team is over," Neymar stated unequivocally after Santos' 4-2 win against Universidad Central. 

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"I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore."

The decision brings a definitive close to a 16-year international journey, having given his all for the team.

The announcement follows the emotional scenes at MetLife Stadium, where a tearful Neymar was inconsolable on the pitch after Brazil's World Cup elimination, despite scoring a late penalty in the match.

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