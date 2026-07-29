Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka unveils dramatic new look ahead of new season
The 24-year-old was a key part of England's squad that secured the bronze medal by scoring a hat-trick against France at the World Cup held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
He was an unused substitute in the dramatic semi-final loss to Argentina, a decision by manager Thomas Tuchel that drew frustration from supporters.
The England international finished the tournament with an impressive three goals and three assists to his name.
Saka’s new haircut
The winger shared a photo of his fresh look with fans via his Instagram story, as reported by the Sun, on Tuesday night.
In the picture, a stone-faced Saka stares into the camera, sporting sunglasses and a white top, with his familiar hairstyle gone.
Saka is currently enjoying a well-deserved rest following a demanding season and his World Cup involvement.
Players are typically given a three-week break, meaning the Arsenal forward will have a limited pre-season preparation period before rejoining his teammates under manager Mikel Arteta.
With the new season starting in a few weeks, Saka is expected to play a key role in Arsenal’s title defence.