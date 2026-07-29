Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka unveils dramatic new look ahead of new season

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka has revealed a striking new haircut while on his summer break, opting for a completely shaved head ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old was a key part of England's squad that secured the bronze medal by scoring a hat-trick against France at the World Cup held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

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He was an unused substitute in the dramatic semi-final loss to Argentina, a decision by manager Thomas Tuchel that drew frustration from supporters.

The England international finished the tournament with an impressive three goals and three assists to his name.

Saka’s new haircut

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The winger shared a photo of his fresh look with fans via his Instagram story, as reported by the Sun, on Tuesday night.

Saka for England || imago

In the picture, a stone-faced Saka stares into the camera, sporting sunglasses and a white top, with his familiar hairstyle gone.

Saka is currently enjoying a well-deserved rest following a demanding season and his World Cup involvement.

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Players are typically given a three-week break, meaning the Arsenal forward will have a limited pre-season preparation period before rejoining his teammates under manager Mikel Arteta.