‘We came out a little flat’ - Okoronkwo urges response after Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has urged her teammates to deliver a strong response following their opening game defeat to Malawi.

Nigeria suffered a stunning 3-2 loss to debutants Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defeat puts Nigeria's title defence in early jeopardy and threatens their path to the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Okoronkwo, who was substituted late in the game for former Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala, acknowledged the team's subpar performance.

Okoronkwo's rally cry

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the incident post-match, the forward chose to focus on the team's need for improvement rather than the officiating decision.

"I don't know what the referee saw, but it should have been looked at," Okoronkwo stated. "But it is what it is. I didn't get it, so I won't complain or talk about it. I think in the next game we have to come out better than we did in this game."

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo | Credit: IMAGO

Okoronkwo admitted the Super Falcons were not at their best and emphasised the need for a quick turnaround in their upcoming group matches.

"We came out a little flat, but it is what it is," she added. "We will go back and learn our lessons, see where we should fix things, and come out better in the next game."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result leaves Nigeria in third place in Group C. Zambia currently tops the group after a dominant 6-0 win over Egypt.