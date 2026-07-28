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10-star disgrace: Super Falcons begin WAFCON title defence with disastrous loss to debutants Malawi

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:05 - 28 July 2026
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Despite appearing decorated in their 10-star uniform to commemorate former WAFCON wins, Nigeria's Super Falcons fell to debutants Malawi
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Despite appearing at the WAFCON for the very first time, Malawi's Scorchers shocked 10-time African champions Nigeria on their debut with a stunning 3-2 win.

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The Chawinga sisters put Nigeria to the sword, with Temwa scoring a brace, while Tabitha added another, while Nigeria could only count on two late goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu late in the game to avoid a hammering.

Nigeria vs Malawi: How it happened

Despite playing against the vastly experienced Nigerian side flaunting their 10 previous WAFCON wins on their jerseys, debutants Malawi threatened early, with Chiamaka Nnadozie denying Tabitha Chawinga after a clever cut-back from her sister Temwa.

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Tabitha also had an effort ruled out for offside shortly after the restart before Nigeria responded with attacking substitutions, introducing Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu.

Kanu made an immediate impact, setting up Michelle Alozie, whose effort drifted narrowly wide, while Rasheedat Ajibade also went close with a header.

The breakthrough arrived in the 73rd minute when Ireen Khumalo's long pass released Temwa Chawinga, who rounded Nnadozie after drifting wide to score Malawi's first-ever Women's Africa Cup of Nations goal. Six minutes later, another long ball caught Nigeria's defence out, allowing captain Tabitha Chawinga to double the advantage.

Nigeria pulled one back late after Rose Alufandika handled inside the penalty area, with Ajibade calmly converting the resulting spot-kick. However, Temwa restored Malawi's two-goal cushion in stoppage time with another clinical finish following a similar attacking move. Uchenna Kanu grabbed a late consolation after latching onto a long ball, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

However, Temwa restored Malawi's two-goal cushion in stoppage time with another clinical finish following a similar attacking move. Uchenna Kanu grabbed a late consolation after latching onto a long ball, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

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The Super Falcons must now regroup ahead of a crucial showdown with Zambia, whose dangerous attacking duo of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji present another major test.

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