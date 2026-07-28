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Nagore Aranburu: 6 things to know about Xabi Alonso’s wife who has been with him for over 17 years

Here's all you need to know about the woman behind Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso's success, from his historic unbeaten season with Bayer Leverkusen to his latest Premier League challenge.

Xabi Alonso has consistently been in the headlines since the record-breaking 2023-24 football season.

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The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder enjoyed unprecedented success with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, becoming the first coach to lead a team to an unbeaten domestic season.

Following a stint managing Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season, Alonso officially took over as Chelsea manager in July 2026.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso (Imago)

Leverkusen defeated Augsburg 2-1 to make it an unbelievable 34 league matches without defeat — 28 wins and 6 draws.

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Xabi Alonso is the man behind Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga campaign that has seen them life their first-ever Bundesliga title | Credit: IMAGO

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has already etched his name in history as the man behind Leverkusen’s first league title in 120 years.

As the former Spain international begins his new high-profile role at Stamford Bridge after a season at Real Madrid, Alonso's personal life has also garnered interest amongst fans and supporters.

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In this article, Pulse Sports will reveal details about the woman Xabi Alonso calls his wife - Nagore Aramburu

Xabi Alonso’s wife: 6 facts about the beautiful Nagore Aranburu

1, Who is Nagore Aranburu?

Nagore Aranburu is the wife of Xabi Alonso | Instagram

Nagore Aranburu is the wife of the famous Chelsea coach, Xabi Alonso.

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Alonso and Nagore Aranburu tied the knot after dating as teenagers.

She met Alonso at his hometown club, Real Sociedad.

Despite their hectic schedules, they prioritise spending quality time together.

During Alonso's managerial transitions across Europe, they have remained a tight-knit family.

Since Alonso retired from playing football in 2017, the couple have been spotted enjoying leisurely walks on the beach during family vacations.

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2, Nagore Aranburu age

Xabi Alonso’s wife Nagore Aranburu | Instagram

Xabi Alonso's wife was born on July 15th, 1981, in the town of Azpeitia, which is part of the Basque region of Spain.

As of July 2026, she is 45 years old, the same age as her husband.

3, Xabi Alonso and his wife have been married for 15 years

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Xabi Alonso and his wife Nagore Aramburu | Instagram

The Sun reports that Xabi Alonso and his wife, Nagore Aranburu, exchanged vows in 2009, marking 17 years of marriage.

Their wedding took place just a month before Alonso's transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso and his wife have been married for 15 years | Instagram

Throughout his playing and managerial career, Nagore has been highly supportive of the Spanish coach, attending his games and cheering him on from the stands, including his recent appointments at Real Madrid.

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4, They have 3 children

Xabi Alonso and Nagore Aranburu have three children | Imago

Xabi Alonso and his wife are parents to three children.

Their eldest child, Jontxe Aranburu, was born in 2008 (now 18 years old).

Following him, their daughter Ane arrived in 2010 (now 16), and their youngest, Emma Alonso, was born in 2013 (now 13).

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5, Nagore Aranburu career

Nagore Aranburu is the wife of Xabi Alonso | Instagram

Xabi Alonso's wife has had quite a diverse career.

Nagore has ventured into modelling, acting, fashion design, and even worked as a receptionist at one point.

Xabi Alonso and his wife Nagore Aranburu | Instagram

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However, the wife of the Chelsea coach is currently understood to be a social media influencer.

6, Nagore Aranburu social media

Xabi Alonso’s wife Nagore Aranburu | Instagram

Nagore Aranburu, Xabi Alonso's wife, is quite active on social media.

As of July 2026, she has grown her presence well past the 137,000 followers she had on Instagram in 2014 to 234,000.

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