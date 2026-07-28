I want to leave — Man City star tells Maresca to sanction transfer

Manchester City face losing one of their important players before the end of the transfer window.

Savinho has directly informed Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca that he wants to leave the club and join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

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The 22-year-old winger has been a long-standing target for Tottenham, who have kept close tabs on the Brazilian international since May as Roberto De Zerbi seeks to bolster his attacking options.

Manchester City winger Savinho | X

However, talks between the two Premier League clubs had hit a standstill in recent weeks regarding valuation and transfer fee structure.

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Savinho has now taken direct action to force the move, making it clear to the City hierarchy that he wants out.

🚨🇧🇷 EXCL: Savinho informs Manchester City about his desire to leave this summer.



Savio wants to play more and develop in his career, #MCFC have been informed by the winger. All in Man City hands now.



⚪️ Tottenham have Savinho on top of their list as revealed since May. #THFC pic.twitter.com/MK1bIYLMcf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2026

The player's decision stems from a desire for regular playing time and faster career development, having struggled for consistent starts under Pep Guardiola.

According to reporting from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move is now firmly in Manchester City's hands as Spurs prepare to push the transfer over the line.

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City are weighing whether to sanction the sale, which could bring in a total of £65 million.