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I want to leave — Man City star tells Maresca to sanction transfer

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:20 - 28 July 2026
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Manchester City face losing one of their important players before the end of the transfer window.
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Savinho has directly informed Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca that he wants to leave the club and join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

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The 22-year-old winger has been a long-standing target for Tottenham, who have kept close tabs on the Brazilian international since May as Roberto De Zerbi seeks to bolster his attacking options.

Manchester City winger Savinho | X

However, talks between the two Premier League clubs had hit a standstill in recent weeks regarding valuation and transfer fee structure.

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Savinho has now taken direct action to force the move, making it clear to the City hierarchy that he wants out.

The player's decision stems from a desire for regular playing time and faster career development, having struggled for consistent starts under Pep Guardiola.

According to reporting from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move is now firmly in Manchester City's hands as Spurs prepare to push the transfer over the line.

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City are weighing whether to sanction the sale, which could bring in a total of £65 million.

Maresca is reportedly keen on bringing in Chelsea's Pedro Neto as a replacement, should Savinho depart.

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