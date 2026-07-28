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Barcola picks preferred club amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:21 - 28 July 2026
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Barcola in action for France || imago
Barcola in action for France || imago - Photo: IMAGO
A Premier League side have made headway in their move for coveted French winger Bradley Barcola.
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Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, dealing a transfer blow to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

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The 23-year-old France international is currently pushing to depart the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Liverpool pivot to Barcola after Diomande miss

Liverpool entered the summer transfer window actively searching for attacking reinforcements. 

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The English club originally targeted 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande, but the Ivory Coast international is set for a move to Real Madrid after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the teenager. 

Following the missed opportunity, Liverpool shifted their focus to securing Barcola.

Agreement reached on personal terms

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Liverpool have successfully negotiated personal terms with the player, establishing an agreement in principle. 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano corroborated the report, noting that Barcola prioritises a move to Anfield over other potential destinations.

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The development serves as a setback for Arsenal, who were keenly monitoring the forward to strengthen their own attacking options.

Paris Saint-Germain demand substantial transfer fee

While Liverpool have secured the player's commitment, finalising a deal with his current club presents a complex financial challenge. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly holding out for a high transfer fee, rumoured to be around €170 million, to sanction the departure of their prized asset.

Barcola established himself as a core squad member after joining the Parisian side from Olympique Lyonnais in 2023.

During his three-year tenure in the French capital (2023–2026), the winger secured numerous major honours, including two UEFA Champions League titles (2024/25 and 2025/26) and three consecutive Ligue 1 crowns (2023/24, 2024/25, and 2025/26).

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