‘Go Well Girls’ - Injured Super Falcons star sends emotional message as Nigeria begins WAFCON title defence

The Nigerian defender proudly donned the Falcons shirt as the reigning African champions prepare to begin their title defence against Malawi.

Ashleigh Plumptre may not be on the pitch with the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations opener, but the defender is still firmly behind her teammates.

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Hours before Nigeria’s opening Group C match against Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, Plumptre shared a simple message of support on X.

“Go well girls 💚.” her post read.

Go well girls 💚 pic.twitter.com/em5qGJ0wdy — Ashleigh Plumptre OON (@ashplumptre) July 28, 2026

The Al-Ittihad defender accompanied the message with a mirror selfie showing herself wearing the iconic 1996 green-and-white Nigeria jersey, paired with black Nike shorts.

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Plumptre sported the legendary home jersey worn by the "Dream Team" when they won historic Olympic gold at the Atlanta 1996 Games.

The post offered a glimpse of the 28-year-old’s matchday support for the Super Falcons as they begin their campaign in Morocco.

But for Plumptre, this year’s tournament will be watched from the sidelines.

Why Plumptre will miss Super Falcons' title defence

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Super Falcons star centre-back Ashleigh Plumptre | IMAGO

Plumptre was left out of Nigeria’s final WAFCON squad after failing to recover in time from a long-term foot injury.

The Al-Ittihad defender underwent foot surgery in March and has been continuing her rehabilitation. She later confirmed that her body needed more time before she could safely return to competitive football, making her unavailable for Nigeria’s title defence.

Her absence is a notable blow for Justine Madugu’s side.

Plumptre was an important part of the team that won Nigeria’s record-extending 10th WAFCON title in 2025, starting at left-back in the dramatic 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco in the final.

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Nigeria are now back in Morocco hoping to defend that crown and claim an 11th continental title.

A Different Kind of Matchday for Plumptre

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre | IMAGO

Instead of preparing to walk out with her teammates, Plumptre’s latest post showed her supporting from afar.

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Her green-and-white jersey made her allegiance clear as Nigeria prepared to face Malawi, who are making their WAFCON debut and arrive at the tournament with the highly rated Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, among their standout players.

10-time African champions Super Falcons

The Super Falcons, meanwhile, enter the tournament as reigning champions and one of the favourites to lift the trophy again.

For Plumptre, the message was short but meaningful.