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Barca launch approach for 20-year-old Alvarez alternative rated at €130 million

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:47 - 28 July 2026
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Barcelona are prepared to pivot away from top target Julián Alvarez as they continue their search for a striker.
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The Blaugrana have identified Bournemouth's 20-year-old sensation Eli Junior Kroupi as a potential new target.

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Negotiations for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez are proving complicated, forcing the Catalan club to begin exploring moves for other elite young profiles.

Junior Kroupi to Barcelona?

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However, according to reports from journalist Gerard Romero, acquiring Kroupi will present an immense financial obstacle. Bournemouth have slapped a staggering €130 million price tag on the French forward to ward off potential suitors.

Kroupi enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League, netting 13 goals following his arrival from Lorient and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dynamic young talents.

However, because he is tied down to a long-term contract at the Vital Stadium running until 2030, the Cherries hold all the leverage in negotiations.

Barcelona are desperate to sign a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left the club on a free transfer.

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Alvarez and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen were among the names being considered, but the prices and Atletico's reluctance to even do a deal have forced the Blaugrana to look elsewhere.

Barca boss Hansi Flick wants a mobile striker to play off Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Dani Olmo, but even Kroupi may be out of reach at such a high price.

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