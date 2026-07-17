'Not for sale' - Atlético chief rejects €200m offer for Julián Álvarez

Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has ruled out the sale of Julián Álvarez.

Atlético Madrid chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has insisted that Argentine striker Julián Álvarez is not for sale, regardless of the transfer fee offered by interested clubs this summer.

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Julian Alvarez for Argentina || imago

The statement comes amid growing speculation linking the 26-year-old with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano after reports emerged that the forward had informed the club of his desire to leave in pursuit of a "dream" transfer.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Álvarez, while Premier League side Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the former Manchester City striker.

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Atlético reject Barcelona's offer

However, Gil Marín made it clear that Atlético have no intention of negotiating a sale.

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"My position is clear, the club's position is clear. We've made it known to the player, his representatives, and the president of Barcelona," Gil Marín said.

He added, "I have absolutely no doubt that Atlético is the right place in the world for Julián, and that Julián is the perfect centre-forward for Atlético Madrid. We want to keep him."

The Atlético CEO stressed that even a significantly improved offer would not alter the club's stance.

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"I recently heard the president (Laporta) say that the offer he made to Atlético Madrid wasn't unlimited. My only response is that our answer is unlimited. We do not want to transfer him. We didn't accept an offer of €100 million, and we won't accept one of €150 million or even €200 million," he added.

Despite reports of the player's desire to leave, Atlético remain determined to retain one of their most influential stars ahead of the new campaign.