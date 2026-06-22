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Osimhen to LALIGA back on as Alvarez drops transfer request

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:39 - 22 June 2026
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Barcelona have received a boost in their bid to sign Julian Alvarez as the Argentine striker announced his desire to leave.
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Argentine forward Julián Álvarez has dropped a major transfer bombshell by publicly announcing his desire to leave Atlético Madrid, issuing a direct "come get me" plea to Barcelona.

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What Alvarez said

Speaking to Radio La Red and ESPN immediately following Argentina's 2-0 Group J victory over Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 26-year-old declared:

"The best thing for me is a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream. I don't want to hide or act as if I don't want to be clear. I'm trying to be honest... I spoke with the people at Atlético, and I think the best thing for everyone involved is for me to leave." 

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According to widespread reports, Álvarez has already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Barcelona, who have always prioritised him as their preferred candidate for the centre-forward position. 

The Catalan giants reportedly instructed the striker to make this public gesture to force Atlético's hand after their initial €100 million bid was summarily rejected. 

Atlético's stance was further highlighted when they rejected a €150 million offer from Real Madrid. They also mocked Barcelona's offer via social media, pointing to the player's €500 million release clause. 

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The Osimhen option

Despite their very public defiance, Atlético Madrid have reportedly already begun preparing for Álvarez's potential departure by actively searching for a replacement. 

Diego Simeone's side are said to have identified 27-year-old Victor Osimhen as a target. However, the Turkish champions have categorically shut down the approach, with club president Dursun Özbek emphatically insisting that the Nigerian striker is simply not for sale this summer. 

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