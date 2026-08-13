‘Ohhh Iwobi!’ — Super Eagles maestro drops cold pictures after scoring in bizarre stadium walkout scandal

Nigeria's Alex Iwobi has triggered absolute social media madness after delivering a goalscoring masterclass for Fulham and sharing an icy collection of post-match images online.

Super Eagles maestro Alex Iwobi has found himself at the very centre of global social media attention after delivering a magnificent individual performance and immediately dropping a selection of incredibly icy images online.

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The versatile Nigerian playmaker shone brightly for Fulham under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa during the 36th edition of the iconic Costa del Sol Trophy against Málaga CF.

Following the final whistle, the former Arsenal man completely took over the internet by uploading a series of elite celebratory pictures under the minimalist caption "NEW THREADS," causing millions of fans to scramble to watch his spectacular contribution on the pitch.

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Here is what you need to know about a good night defined by Iwobi's brilliance, a stunning goal, and an empty-net trophy farce.

Another ninety in the legs. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/xWwPeKvUHg — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 12, 2026

The Goal Everyone is Desperate to See

Iwobi looked completely transformed under Arbeloa’s new tactical blueprint, constantly carving open the Spanish defense with his intelligent movement.

His crowning moment arrived in the 57th minute when he ghosted into the box to restore Fulham's lead, meeting a pass with a beautiful, well-placed finish that left the goalkeeper completely stranded.

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Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Fulham.

The clinical strike instantly went viral, with supporters flooding the timelines demanding to watch the replay of the Nigerian's majestic form.

Shaking Up Social Media with Cold Pictures

The Nigerian football community completely erupted the moment Iwobi pressed upload on his official accounts.

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Dressed in the brand-new Fulham gear, the Super Eagles star showed his signature drip and swagger in a collection of high-contrast match day photos.

Iwobi in his flow state.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section with endless praise, declaring that his off-pitch aesthetic perfectly matches the lethal confidence he is currently showing on the pitch.

That kit is proper proper decent. https://t.co/INBQmqa25O — Anthony B 🏁 (@Fulhamflutter) August 13, 2026

Stoppage-Time Heartbreak and Bassey's Error

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Fulham had initially taken an early lead through Ryan Sessegnon before Chupe levelled the scores for Málaga prior to the interval.

Iwobi’s second-half strike looked to have secured the silverware for the English side, but deep into stoppage time, a devastating Calvin Bassey handball in the penalty area changed everything.

Malaga’s Eneko Jauregi stepped up to coolly convert the resulting penalty, leaving the sides deadlocked at 2-2.

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Arbeloa Sees Red as Fulham Storm Off

The real madness ignited the second the referee blew his whistle. With tournament organisers demanding a penalty shootout to decide the destination of the trophy, an explosive argument erupted on the touchline.

Fulham's new boss Alvaro Arbeloa was furiously brandished a direct red card by the official, prompting the manager to order his entire squad to walk off the pitch and head straight down the tunnel.

The Empty-Net Penalty Mockery

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With Fulham players completely missing from the stadium and boarding their team bus, a truly comical scene played out in front of 17,000 bewildered home spectators.

The Malaga squad remained on the pitch expecting a shootout, leading to Eneko Jauregi casually placing the ball on the spot and rolling it into Fulham's completely empty net.

The bizarre stunt delighted the local crowd, and tournament organizers officially awarded the 2026 Costa del Sol Trophy straight to Málaga.