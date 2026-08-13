‘He was sensational’ - Enrique hails new signing following Super Cup triumph over Aston Villa

Paris Saint-Germain's summer acquisition, Maghnes Akliouche, received a glowing review from manager Luis Enrique after an impressive debut.

The 24-year-old French international made a significant impact during his first 45 minutes for the club in their 2-1 UEFA Super Cup triumph over Aston Villa.

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PSG lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening following a hard-fought victory against Premier League side Aston Villa.

The prestigious match served as the ideal stage for Akliouche, a high-profile summer signing, to make his first appearance for the Parisian club.

Akliouche hailed by Enrique

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Enrique handed the French international a starting spot, and the former Monaco attacker immediately justified the manager's faith.

Tasked with playing an unfamiliar false nine role, Akliouche featured for the first half before being substituted.

Enrique PSG manager || Imago

His performance in the central attacking position drew high praise from his new coach after the final whistle.

The PSG boss was effusive in his assessment of the €50 million signing, expressing his delight at how quickly Akliouche adapted to the team's tactical setup against a tough Aston Villa squad.

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"For me, he was sensational," Enrique declared in his post-match press conference. "He played just as I’d seen him play at Monaco. He showed his quality and his personality, and I’m very happy for him."

The immediate reward for Akliouche's impressive 45-minute display was his first major European trophy, marking a dream start to his career in the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain's summer acquisition, Maghnes Akliouche || imago

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"He’s won a European trophy," Enrique added. "I’m delighted to see the kind of player we’ve signed, and I hope that in the future, we’ll have even more PSG players capable of raising the team's level."