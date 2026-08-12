PSG vs Aston Villa: Luis Enrique surpasses Ferguson, Zidane as Parisiens clinch back-to-back UEFA Super Cup

PSG beat Aston Villa to become UEFA Super Cup champions in consecutive years

Spanish gaffer Luis Enrique wrote himself further into the European history books after leading PSG to back-to-back UEFA Super Cup triumphs, clinching his personal title to become the third most successful manager in the competition, surpassing the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Zinedine Zidane, who can only boast of two Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG overcame a stubborn Aston Villa side to hand Unai Emery his fourth UEFA Super Cup final loss, with Desire Doue scoring the winner for the French side after Brian Madjou had equalised following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener.

PSG vs Aston Villa: How it happened

PSG gradually settled into the game and began dominating possession, with their fluid passing and movement causing problems. Désiré Doué created the first major opportunity, forcing a reflex save from Marco Bizot, before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring with a composed finish after weaving into the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG nearly doubled their advantage when Kvaratskhelia released Nuno Mendes, but the Portuguese defender’s cross failed to find a teammate. Villa grew into the contest and eventually equalised just before half-time through 17-year-old Brian Madjo, who controlled John McGinn’s cross before finishing past Matvey Safonov.

Villa started the second half strongly, but PSG regained the lead in the 62nd minute. Ousmane Dembélé sent Doué through, and the youngster calmly finished beyond Bizot. Villa believed he was offside, but VAR confirmed Matty Cash had played him on.