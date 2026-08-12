Advertisement

We cannot eat - Kanu reveals Super Falcons players skipped meals after Cameroon defeat

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:14 - 12 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Kanu revealed the emotional toll of Nigeria's WAFCON quarter-final defeat to Cameroon
Advertisement

The pain of Nigeria's 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final elimination has extended far beyond the pitch, with Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu revealing that some players were too devastated even to eat the following day.

Advertisement

Nigeria's hopes of defending their continental crown were ended by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Casablanca on Sunday.

The loss was particularly damaging because it also denied Nigeria automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

‘Some People didn’t even come out for Breakfast’ - Kanu

Advertisement

Kanu provided an insight into the mood inside the Nigerian camp, revealing just how deeply the defeat affected the players.

Speaking to ESPN, the forward said several members of the squad struggled to face the day after the heartbreaking loss.

She said, “People are still in their feelings. Some people didn’t even come out today for breakfast. Most of us, like myself, didn’t have breakfast. I didn’t show up to lunch.”

Advertisement

The forward eventually managed to eat later in the day, but acknowledged that the disappointment remained overwhelming for many of her teammates.

“We’ve all been down. I cried my eyes out, so did my teammates. We felt really terrible.”

Nigeria endured a difficult tournament, suffering a shock opening defeat to Malawi before recovering with victories over Zambia and Egypt.

The 6-2 win over Egypt appeared to restore confidence, but Cameroon proved too difficult to overcome in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Nigeria will face South Africa's Banyana Banyana on Thursday in a crucial play-in fixture.

The winner will advance to FIFA's intercontinental playoff tournament, where another opportunity to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup awaits.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
UEFA Super Cup: Villa star breaks 30-year Barcelona legend's record but PSG reign supreme
Football
12.08.2026
UEFA Super Cup: Villa star breaks 30-year Barcelona legend's record but PSG reign supreme
PSG vs Aston Villa: Luis Enrique surpasses Ferguson, Zidane as Parisiens clinch back-to-back UEFA Super Cup
Football
12.08.2026
PSG vs Aston Villa: Luis Enrique surpasses Ferguson, Zidane as Parisiens clinch back-to-back UEFA Super Cup
Malawi reach historic WAFCON final after beating Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria
Football
12.08.2026
Malawi reach historic WAFCON final after beating Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria
We cannot eat - Kanu reveals Super Falcons players skipped meals after Cameroon defeat
Super Falcons
12.08.2026
We cannot eat - Kanu reveals Super Falcons players skipped meals after Cameroon defeat
Done deal: Barcelona complete Caicedo transfer
Football
12.08.2026
Done deal: Barcelona complete Caicedo transfer
Osimhen DETHRONED! — Top 10 highest paid players in Turkey
Football
12.08.2026
Osimhen DETHRONED! — Top 10 highest paid players in Turkey