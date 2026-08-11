‘We will put in more effort’ - Super Falcons legend Oshoala calls for support after Cameroon defeat

Asisat Oshoala has urged Nigerians to support the Super Falcons as they face South Africa.

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has called on Nigerians to rally behind the national team as they prepare for a crucial 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification clash with South Africa.

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Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala || Imago

Nigeria's hopes of securing automatic qualification for the tournament in Brazil suffered a major setback after the Super Falcons were eliminated by Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lionesses secured a 1-0 victory in Casablanca, forcing Nigeria to take the more difficult qualification route.

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The Super Falcons will now face South Africa's Banyana Banyana in a decisive play-in match on Thursday, with a place in the next stage of the World Cup qualification process at stake.

The match is scheduled for 9 p.m. Nigerian time at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

Oshoala calls for Nigerian support

With the pressure mounting on the Super Falcons, Oshoala believes the team needs the backing of supporters more than ever.

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“The only thing I can say right now is we need their support. The World Cup ticket is at stake, so this is the time when we really need everyone to support the team,” Oshoala told ESPN.

The forward also pointed to the Super Eagles' absence from the 2026 men's World Cup as an additional reason for the Super Falcons to fight hard for qualification.

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala

She added, “We already know the Super Eagles didn’t qualify, so we know what is at stake and we know how Nigerians feel about this.”

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The defeat to Cameroon ended Nigeria's hopes of defending their WAFCON title and winning a record-extending 11th continental crown.

However, Oshoala believes the team has an opportunity to put the disappointment behind them and respond against South Africa.