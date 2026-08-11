Black Tuesday in NPFL as Katsina United player dies during friendly

Katsina United player Ozoh Chinedu has died after suffering a medical emergency during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes.

The Nigeria Premier Football League community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Katsina United midfielder Ozoh Chinedu, who suffered a medical emergency during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes.

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💔 SAD NEWS



Katsina Utd new signing Chinedu Ozor passed away today due to a medical emergency during a pre-season friendly vs Niger Tornadoes.



He was rushed to a specialist hospital but sadly died.



Our condolences to his family, teammates & the club.#NPFL27 pic.twitter.com/AJM4zznsjn — NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) August 11, 2026

Katsina United confirmed the tragic news in a statement released on Tuesday, saying the newly signed player received immediate attention on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Chinedu was subsequently transported to K-Dara Specialist Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

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Despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, the midfielder died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Katsina United confirms Chinedu's death

The club described the incident as a devastating loss, particularly because Chinedu had only recently joined the team and was preparing for the new season.

According to the club, “The player was immediately attended to and subsequently rushed to the nearby K-Dara Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention. However, despite efforts to save his life, Ozoh Chinedu sadly passed away.”

HEARTBREAK AT KATSINA UNITED FC



We mourn the tragic passing of our newly signed player, Ozoh Chinedu, following a medical emergency during today's friendly match against Niger Tornadoes FC.



Our thoughts, prayers, and strength are with his family and loved ones. Rest on Warrior pic.twitter.com/PVyru53uXs — Katsina United (@katsinaunited) August 11, 2026

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The midfielder had joined Katsina United ahead of the new Nigeria Premier Football League season after previously representing Kano Pillars.

Cause of death yet to be determined

Katsina United said the exact circumstances surrounding Chinedu's death have not yet been established.

The club indicated that further information could emerge from medical authorities or the player's family as they seek to understand what led to the medical emergency.

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At this stage, it would therefore be inappropriate to speculate about the cause of his death.