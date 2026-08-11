Enzo Maresca claims talented winger made ‘right choice’ rejecting Arsenal

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca believes Jeremy Monga made the right decision in turning down Arsenal to join the Etihad this summer.

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Monga admitted he came very close to choosing the Gunners.“It was very strong because it was very close to me going there, very close,” the teenager told the BBC. Explaining his final decision, he added:

“The main decision was probably the pathway and the club itself. They’ve been so successful that it was a no-brainer when City called.

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"It’s every child’s dream to win trophies and be at the top with the best. I feel like, to me personally, I see myself at City more. I see myself in blue.”

Jeremy Monga: "It [Arsenal interest] was very strong. It was very close to me going there, very close.



“The main decision was probably the pathway and club itself. They've been so successful that it was a no-brainer when #ManCity call. It's every child's dream to win trophies… — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 5, 2026

Maresca supports Monga for rejecting Arsenal

Maresca fully supports the youngster’s choice. “Absolutely yes,” the City manager said when asked if the club’s success makes them an attractive destination for young players.

“What the club and this organisation have made in the last 10-15 years is unbelievable. So it’s also for the young generation, for the young players; it’s a good reason why to join this club, and I think Jeremy made the right choice.

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”Monga has already featured in pre-season and is being carefully integrated. Maresca stressed the importance of allowing young players to develop without pressure.