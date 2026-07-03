Manchester City hijack Leicester wonderkid Jeremy Monga’s deal to Arsenal

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign Leicester City's teenage sensation Jeremy Monga, creating a significant hurdle for Arsenal, who were thought to be leading the chase.

Monga has already made a name for himself in English football. He became the third-youngest player in Premier League history when he debuted against Newcastle in April 2025 at just 15 years and 271 days old.

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His record-breaking feats continued in the Championship. In August 2025, Monga became the division's youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 37 days, finding the net in a 2-1 loss to Preston North End.

In doing so, he broke the previous record set by Jude Bellingham for Birmingham City in 2019.

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Man City make late bid for Monga

Just as Arsenal appeared to be closing in on the 16-year-old prodigy, Manchester City have emerged as a formidable rival for his signature.

While the North London club has been in negotiations for some time, City are now making a concerted effort to persuade Monga to move to the Etihad instead, according to reports.

The move is said to be driven by new City manager Enzo Maresca, who is keen on a reunion with the gifted winger he managed at the King Power Stadium.

Monga in action for Leicester || imago

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The influence of Maresca is a critical factor in City's sudden interest. The Italian coach, who oversaw Monga's development during the 2023-24 season at Leicester, is personally advocating for the signing.

This connection has given City a powerful advantage as they present themselves as a compelling alternative to the Gunners.

While Leicester City once had a strong reputation for retaining their top academy prospects, recent departures have highlighted a worrying trend.

Monga for Leicester || imago

Promising youngsters like Tyrese Noubissie and Trey Nyoni have left for Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

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The potential departure of Monga, widely considered the club's most valuable young asset, would be another major setback.