Elite level - Anthony Gordon compares Kane to Messi

Anthony Gordon has compared Harry Kane's remarkable form to Lionel Messi, praising the England captain's consistency after the win over DR Congo.

England midfielder Anthony Gordon has showered praise on captain Harry Kane, claiming the striker is producing numbers and performances that have only been bettered by Lionel Messi.

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Gordon made the remarks after providing the assists for both of Kane's goals in England's 2-1 victory over DR Congo, a result that secured the Three Lions' place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

'He's at the very top of football' - Gordon

The winger described Kane as one of the game's true elite players, insisting his outstanding form is the product of relentless hard work rather than natural talent alone.

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"It’s amazing to be around him every day because when you’re around someone at the elite level, he’s at the very, very top of football," Gordon said.

He added, "He’s having a season that’s only ever been beaten by Leo Messi, the greatest footballer of all time. So that speaks to the level he’s playing at."

Gordon revealed that Kane's consistency in training is what separates him from other world-class forwards.

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He continued, "It’s no accident. It’s consistency every day: how hard he works, every finishing drill, he does it with passion, he does it with seriousness. He never, ever misses a beat. It’s amazing to be around him. He’s definitely an inspiration to all of us."

The England winger also admitted he had no doubt Kane would score after creating one of the goals.

"As soon as he hit it, I knew it was going in. I was already celebrating. Anyone at this level can place the ball in the top corner, but it’s the consistency that he does it with. Every day in training, every game is phenomenal," he added.

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