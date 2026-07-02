2026 FIFA World Cup Day 20 recap: Kane denies DR Congo as Senegal miss out on USA Clash

Kane saved the day for England, but Senegal suffer a monumental collapse on another day of 2026 FIFA World Cup action

Kane saved the day for England, but Senegal suffer a monumental collapse on another day of 2026 FIFA World Cup action

Day 20 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup action served up more drama, as Harry Kane showed his quality against DR Congo, while Senegal missed out on a round of 16 clash against the USA.

There was more action on Day 20 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as three round of 32 games took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first match of the day, Harry Kane was the star as England took on the Democratic Republic of Congo in Atlanta.

Following the clash, Senegal and Belgium battled it out in Seattle before the USA’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina wrapped up the day’s action.

Here’s a recap of how the games went down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Kane saves the day for England against DR Congo

For about 74 minutes, England were staring at an early exit in their round of 32 clash against DR Congo in Atlanta until Kane showed up.

Yes, England were not great in the group stage, but they were still expected to beat the Leopards easily.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s men found themselves behind early in the game as Brian Cipenga put the Africans ahead in the seventh minute.

Cipenga’s goal shocked England and all the fans in the Atlanta stadium because no one saw it coming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Three Lions tried to respond, but they were denied by Lionel Mpasi, who gave a performance similar to that of Vozinha against Spain at the same stadium.

Mpasi denied Kane and Bellingham on multiple occasions in the first half. While he was brilliant in goal, DR Congo also had the chance to go two goals up through Yoane Wissa, but the Newcastle striker could only hit the post from close range.

Wissa’s miss was a huge let-off for England as they continued to apply pressure going into the second half.

It looked like England would not find a way through until Kane stepped up to head past Mpasi in the 75th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane’s header broke DR Congo’s resilience, and he capitalised on that to fire a stunning second goal four minutes from time to give England a hard-fought 2-1 win.

It was indeed another big performance from the former Tottenham Hotspur man, showing why he remains the best striker in the world.

Senegal collapse against Belgium

Senegal suffered one of the greatest collapses in World Cup history following their 3-2 loss to Belgium in Seattle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Teranga Lions were arguably the better team for about 118 minutes but lost a game that was already won.

Pape Thiaw’s men took the lead in the 24th minute through Habib Diarra before Ismaila Sarr doubled their advantage in the 51st minute.

The on-pitch African champions looked comfortable for large parts of the game until the 86th minute, allowing Romelu Lukaku to pull one back for Belgium.

Lukaku’s goal gave Belgium life, and they used that as fuel to get the equaliser through Youri Tielemans three minutes later, with the match going into extra time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Red Devils then completed the comeback in the fifth minute of added time in the second half of extra time, as Tielemans scored the winner from the spot after Lamine Camara was adjudged to have fouled the Aston Villa man in the box.

It was a painful defeat for Senegal as they missed the chance to reach back-to-back round of 16 at a World Cup.

USA suffer mixed fortunes against Bosnia

Belgium’s reward for beating Senegal is a clash against the USA, who beat Bosnia 2-0 in San Francisco.

The USA were the clear favourites going into the game but had to wait till the 45th minute for the opening goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino’s men took the lead through their top marksman Folarin Balogun just before the break.

Balogun’s goal eased the pressure, but the Monaco man went from hero to villain after he was sent off for a dangerous foul in the 64th minute.