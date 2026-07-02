2026 FIFA World Cup: Balogun set unwanted record as 10-man USA seal round of 16 spot

The United States of America qualified for the Round of 16 after defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

The Stars and Stripes secured top spot in their group, having claimed six points in their first two games to qualify for the Round of 32.

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Topping their table came with an advantage as they face Bosnia, who qualified as one of the best losers in the knockout phase.

The USA went on to secure a 2-0 victory over Bosnia to book a place in the next round of the World Cup.

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As it happened

Mauricio Pochettino made 10 changes to the United States side that lost 3-2 to Turkey in their final group game.

Bosnia-Herzegovina made three changes to the side that started their 3-1 win over Qatar. Amar Dedic, Tarik Muharemovic, and Armin Gigovic come in today for Arjan Malic, Ivan Basic, and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

The USA started the game on the front foot and even saw their first goal ruled out for offside but still kept on pushing.

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Balogun scores opening goal for USA || Imago

Their effort paid off just before the halftime break when Mallik Tillman threaded a ball to Folarin Balogun, and the striker fought his way in the box to tuck a low shot under keeper Nikola Vasilj and into the net.

In the second half, the USA continued probing Bosnia’s defence until they were reduced to 10 men following Balogun’s red card.

Balogun sent off by the referee || imago

Following Balogun’s red card, he became the fourth player to score a goal and be sent off in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, according to OptaJoe.

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However, the USMNT doubled their lead from a Tillman’s free kick in the 82nd minute, with the game reducing pressure on the team.