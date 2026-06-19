2026 FIFA World Cup: No Pulisic, no problem as co-hosts USA advance to knockout round

The United States produced a commanding display to defeat Australia 2-0 and seal passage into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a stunning 4-1 win against Paraguay in their tournament opener, Mauricio Pochettino's men laid down a marker with another win.

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GEM OF A WIN IN EMERALD CITY! pic.twitter.com/3i3HspeWis — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 19, 2026

USA 2-0 Australia: Match Report

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USA star man Christian Pulisic was absent, with Pochettino confirming the decision to leave out his captain was made as a precaution, but that didn't stop the hosts, who looked fired up from the first whistle.

Ricardo Pepi started in his place and played his part in the opening goal. The breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute when pressure from Folarin Balogun and Pepi forced an unfortunate mistake from Australia's Cameron Burgess, who turned the ball into his own net.

Australia briefly threatened through Mathew Leckie but struggled to create anything sustained against a well-organised American defence

The second goal arrived in first-half stoppage time, when Sergino Dest's free kick was spilled, and 21-year-old Alex Freeman reacted quickest to head home.

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Australia pressed hard after the break, enjoying spells of possession in the final third, but the USA held firm without ever looking seriously threatened.