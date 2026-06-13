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2026 FIFA World Cup: Nigerian-born Balogun sends hosts USA top of Group D after Paraguay win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 04:08 - 13 June 2026
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USMNT destroyed Paraguay in their opening World Cup match | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Nigerian-born ex-Arsenal star Folarin Balogun was the star of the show as hosts USA opened their World Cup account with a dominant win over Paraguay
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2026 World Cup hosts USA wasted little time in stamping their authority on the tournament with a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening game in Group D.

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Former Super Eagles of Nigeria target Folarin Balogun became the first American player to score a brace in 16 years, as his two goals combined with a further strike from Gio Reyna and an own goal from Damian Bobadilla helped ease the pressure on the USMNT with an opening day victory.

USA vs Paraguay: How it happened

The United States took control from the opening whistle and grabbed an early lead after just seven minutes when Damián Bobadilla inadvertently turned the ball into his own net under pressure.

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The Americans continued to pile forward and doubled their advantage through Folarin Balogun, who was in inspired form. The striker added his second before the break with a stunning strike into the top corner, giving the hosts a commanding three-goal cushion at half-time.

Christian Pulisic, whose club performances had raised concerns ahead of the tournament, was influential throughout the opening period, creating opportunities and helping drive the attack.

Paraguay showed some resistance after the interval and pulled a goal back midway through the second half when Maurício finished off a move created by former Brighton forward Julio Enciso.

However, any hopes of a comeback were extinguished deep into stoppage time as Gio Reyna capped a fine team performance with a brilliant finish using the outside of his boot, sealing an emphatic victory for the United States.

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