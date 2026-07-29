WAFCON 2026: 'We are Sorry' – Oshoala apologises after Super Falcons' shock defeat to Malawi

Asisat Oshoala has apologised to Nigerians following the Super Falcons' shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi at the 2026 WAFCON.

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has apologised to Nigerians following the team's shocking 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), insisting the reigning champions will fight back in their remaining group games.

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Nigeria's title defence suffered a major setback on Tuesday night at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, where tournament debutants Malawi stunned the record 10-time African champions with a spirited victory.

Malawi stun defending champions

The Scorchers produced one of the biggest upsets in WAFCON history as sisters Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga inspired Malawi to a famous victory.

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Temwa grabbed a brace, while captain Tabitha also found the back of the net to hand Malawi all three points.

Nigeria responded through a Rasheedat Ajibade penalty and a goal from substitute Uchenna Kanu, but the Super Falcons were unable to complete a comeback.

The defeat leaves Justine Madugu's side under pressure ahead of their remaining Group C fixtures.

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Oshoala apologises to Nigerians

Reacting after the match, Oshoala admitted the Super Falcons fell below expectations and offered an apology to supporters.

"Smaller nations are closing the gap, but it's also a wake-up call for Nigeria. We have to understand that other teams want to win this trophy as well," Oshoala said.

“The only thing I can say right now is we need their support right now, the World Cup ticket is at stake.”



Asisat Oshoala appeals for the backing of Nigerians following the Super Falcons’ defeat to Malawi.



Video - @iamfemipereira pic.twitter.com/kmudT4mfPZ — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) July 29, 2026

The six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year stressed that the tournament is far from over and believes the team can still recover.

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She added, "It's still a long competition, and all we need to do is prepare well for the next game. We are sorry for losing the opening game to Malawi."

Nigeria must now regroup quickly ahead of a crucial Group C encounter against Zambia's Copper Queens, a match that could determine the Super Falcons' hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

With qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup also on the line, Oshoala called on Nigerians to stand behind the team despite the disappointing start.

She added, "We need the support of all Nigerians right now. A World Cup ticket is at stake, to be honest. This is the time we really need everyone to support the Super Falcons."

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Despite the setback, Nigeria remains one of the tournament favourites and still has an opportunity to revive its campaign with positive results against Zambia and Egypt.