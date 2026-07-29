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Chelsea agree deal to sign 35-year-old Danny Welbeck from Brighton

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:34 - 29 July 2026
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Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck in one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer window.
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The 35-year-old forward has been granted permission to undergo a medical in West London, ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

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If completed without issue, Welbeck will sign an agreement in principle on a two-year contract before flying out to join Chelsea's pre-season tour squad in Hong Kong.

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has driven the pursuit, identifying Welbeck's leadership, work rate, and top-flight experience as crucial assets for a young dressing room.

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The move represents a clear tactical shift for the Blues, who are pivoting away from exclusively targeting under-24 prospects.

Chelsea previously pursued 33-year-old Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, explored a deal for free agent John Stones, and are currently leading the race for Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Welbeck arrives off the back of a standout campaign for Brighton, where he notched a career-high 13 Premier League goals to guide the Seagulls into the UEFA Conference League.

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Across stints with Manchester United, Sunderland, Arsenal, Watford, and Brighton, the former England international contributed 90 goals in 400 Premier League appearances.

Welbeck has truly come to life since Brighton appointed head coach Fabian Hurzeler two years ago, scoring 25 goals in 76 appearances under him.

There is a belief that he will be more than just a bit-part player at Stamford Bridge, and his arrival should open the door for Liam Delap to leave the club.

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