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Greenlight! Real Madrid make official approach to sign Ballon d'Or winner for Mourinho

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:46 - 29 July 2026
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José Mourinho's rapid rebuild at Real Madrid is set to continue as Los Blancos prepare for one last big signing of the summer.
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Real Madrid have officially made their move to sign Manchester City midfielder and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

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The Spanish giants had previously hesitated over a deal, but club president Florentino Pérez has now approved the pursuit following Rodri’s golden-ball performances during Spain's World Cup campaign.

Real Madrid make official approach to sign Rodri

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Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Wednesday:

"Real Madrid have approached Manchester City for Rodri for the first time.

"Negotiations have started with verbal discussions between clubs."Florentino Pérez has given approval to the deal after doors had been closed for months.

"Real indicate they are ready to spend over €50m."

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Rodri in action || Imago
Rodri in action || Imago

Rodri, who just had surgery for a back injury, has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

While Manchester City remain eager to extend his deal, the 30-year-old is open to returning to Spain for family and personal reasons.

City are already assessing replacement options, including Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi, before deciding whether to accept Real Madrid's opening proposal.

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