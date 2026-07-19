2026 World Cup: All award winners as Rodri shocks Messi to win Golden Ball, Mbappe and Cubarsi win big

Every award winner from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain's historic triumph over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was followed by an awards ceremony that celebrated the tournament's standout performers.

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While Lionel Messi missed out on another individual honour, Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, Unai Simón, and Pau Cubarsi all walked away with major accolades after outstanding campaigns in North America.

Rodri beats Messi to the Golden Ball

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the winner of the adidas Golden Ball after inspiring La Roja to World Cup glory. The Manchester City star controlled the tempo throughout the tournament and played a pivotal role in Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final.

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His performances denied Messi what would have been a record third Golden Ball, despite the Argentina captain finishing with eight goals and four assists. Rodri also set a new World Cup record by completing 655 passes as the heartbeat of a Spain side that conceded just one goal en route to lifting the trophy.

Mbappe makes history with the Golden Boot

Although France finished outside the medals, Kylian Mbappe ended the tournament as its leading scorer. The Real Madrid forward claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals, comfortably ahead of Messi's tally of eight. In doing so, Mbappe became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot in consecutive editions.

His remarkable campaign also saw him extend his career World Cup total to 22 goals in 22 matches, making him the competition's all-time leading scorer and completing a season in which he also finished as the top scorer in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Unai Simon rewarded with the Golden Glove

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Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon received the Golden Glove after producing one of the finest goalkeeping displays in World Cup history.

The Athletic Club shot-stopper kept seven clean sheets in eight matches and was instrumental in La Roja's title-winning campaign. His composure and consistency were again on display in the final, where he shut out Argentina to help Spain secure only their second World Cup crown.

Cubarsi crowned the tournament's best young player

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi was named the FIFA Young Player Award winner after a sensational breakthrough tournament. The 19-year-old played every minute of Spain's victorious campaign and delivered another commanding display during the 120-minute final against Argentina.

His mature defending and calmness in possession established him as one of the brightest young talents in world football and a key figure in Spain's defensive success.

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Netherlands receive Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fair Play Award went to the Netherlands despite their tournament ending in the Round of 32 following a defeat to Morocco.