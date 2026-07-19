2026 World Cup: 3 World records Spain set in final win over Argentina

La Roja became multiple world record holders after beating Argentina to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain crowned a remarkable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign by defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in New Jersey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond lifting the trophy, La Roja rewrote the history books, setting three remarkable world records during one of the most dominant tournament runs ever seen.

Spain complete the greatest defensive World Cup campaign

Luis de la Fuente's side produced the stingiest defensive display by any World Cup winner in history.

Spain conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, the fewest ever during a successful World Cup campaign, while allowing only 2.3 expected goals (xG) across seven matches, an average of just 0.31 xG per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their defensive dominance was on full display in the final, where Argentina managed only two shots throughout 120 minutes and did not register an effort on target until the 23rd minute of extra time.

The defending champions struggled to create meaningful chances as Spain's disciplined backline completed a historic tournament.

La Roja break Italy's unbeaten record

The victory over Argentina also extended Spain's unbeaten streak to 38 matches in all competitions, setting a new record for the longest unbeaten run by any European or South American national team.

The achievement surpassed the previous benchmark held by Italy, underlining the consistency Spain have displayed under De la Fuente.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their dominance continued in the final as they controlled 65 per cent of possession and fired 20 shots, patiently wearing down an Argentina side reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez's dismissal at the end of normal time before Ferran Torres finally struck in the 106th minute.

De la Fuente becomes the oldest World Cup-winning coach

Spain's triumph also secured a personal milestone for Luis de la Fuente. At 65 years old, he became the oldest manager ever to win the FIFA World Cup, eclipsing the previous record held by fellow Spaniard Vicente del Bosque, who guided La Roja to glory in South Africa in 2010 at the age of 59.