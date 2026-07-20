Ronaldo calls time on CR7 and Neymar's careers, spares Messi

A two-time World Cup winner assessed the current capabilities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazário has offered a sobering assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar's international longevity, declaring the veteran forwards no longer possess the physical capabilities to compete at the highest level following their exits from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Ronaldo said

Speaking recently, the legendary striker, who lifted the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cups with Brazil, reflected on the physical reality players face as they enter the twilight of their careers.

"Normally, the body warns you that you are no longer able to keep up," Ronaldo explained. "I think both Cristiano and Neymar have reached that point where they need to find a consensus with their bodies. The battle against the body is a very difficult one to win."

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Brazilian legend Ronaldo De Lima Nazario || Imago

Ronaldo and Neymar's World Cup struggles

Both the Al-Nassr forward and the former PSG star struggled to influence proceedings during the tournament in North America, in which their ability to contribute to Portugal and Brazil was questioned as both nations suffered inglorious Round of 16 eliminations.

While acknowledging Cristiano Ronaldo's club form in the Saudi Pro League, the 49-year-old Brazilian stressed the stark contrast in intensity on the global stage.

"Perhaps he still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia, but when it comes to the World Cup, we see that it is much more difficult," Ronaldo stated. "The level there is much higher."

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The comments imply both players should step away from international duty. Neymar preempted the criticism by announcing his retirement from international football after Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Norway, where Erling Haaland scored a late brace to eliminate the five-time world champions on July 5.

Conversely, while Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 tournament would be his final World Cup following Portugal's 1-0 loss to Spain the next day, the 41-year-old refuses to retire from international duty.

Indications suggest the forward, who guided Portugal to the 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2018/19 UEFA Nations League titles, intends to remain available for the 2028 European Championship.

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Messi escapes Ronaldo's assessment

The harsh reality of physical decline is something the former Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker understands, having suffered physical limitations after unending knee injuries curtailed his own iconic career.

"Despite our passion, our love for football and the desire to play forever, I think the body, in the end, decides for us," he added. "Nowadays I don't play football because my mind works in a way that my body can't keep up with."

Noticeably absent from his critique was Lionel Messi. Despite being 39 years old, two years younger than Cristiano Ronaldo and five years older than the 34-year-old Neymar, the Argentina captain was not named in the assessment.