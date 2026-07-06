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‘0 World Cups’ - Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, Brutally Mocked as Portugal Captain Breaks Down in Tears Following Spain Defeat

David Ben
David Ben 22:36 - 06 July 2026
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‘0 World Cups’ - Fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, as Portugal Captain Breaks Down in Tears Following Spain Defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup appears to have ended in heartbreaking fashion after Portugal’s elimination at the hands of Spain, with emotional scenes involving the legendary forward quickly giving way to fierce online trolling.
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Cristiano Ronaldo could not hold back the tears. Moments after Portugal’s World Cup campaign came to an end against bitter rivals Spain, television cameras captured the 41-year-old captain visibly emotional as he walked away from the pitch, seemingly aware that he had played what is expected to be the final World Cup match of his remarkable career.

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The heartbreaking images spread rapidly across social media. But while many football fans expressed sympathy for one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen, others used the occasion to reignite one of football’s oldest debates.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final World Cup game for Portugal | IMAGO

Within minutes, phrases like “0 World Cups”, "No World Cup" began trending across X as critics mocked Ronaldo’s inability to win football’s biggest prize despite a career that includes five UEFA Champions League titles, five Ballons d’Or, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

Tears mark the end of an era

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Portugal’s defeat to Spain ended another quest for the one trophy that has always eluded Ronaldo.

Ronaldo could not hold back tears | IMAGO

Having already announced before the tournament that this would be his final World Cup, the emotional scenes after the final whistle carried enormous significance.

‘Most BORING game of the World Cup’ — Fans Slam Spain vs Portugal Sleep-Fest as La Roja

The Portuguese icon embraced teammates and shook hands with Spanish players before applauding fans at the Dallas Stadium and eventually leaving the field in tears, with many supporters describing the images as one of the defining moments of the tournament.

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The legend says his goodbye on an emotional night in Dallas | IMAGO

For many fans, it represented the closing chapter of one of football’s greatest international careers.

“No World Cup” Trends Worldwide

While many supporters praised Ronaldo’s extraordinary legacy, others were far less sympathetic.

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Several rival fans flooded X with posts centred around the phrase “0 World Cups,” arguing that the missing trophy remains the biggest gap on his résumé.

Others compared his international achievements with those of other football greats, reviving the long-running debate over where Ronaldo ranks among the sport’s all-time legends.

The reactions ranged from humorous memes to direct criticism, with many posts attracting hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

See reactions from X below.

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A Legacy That Goes Beyond One Trophy

Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

Despite the online mockery, Ronaldo’s career remains one of the most decorated in football history.

He leaves the World Cup as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer, one of the highest goalscorers in international football history and the first men’s player to score at multiple World Cup tournaments across different eras.

His longevity has also been unprecedented, competing at the highest level well into his forties while continuing to captain his country on the biggest stage.

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Ronaldo won the 2025 UEFA Nations League with Portugal

Although the World Cup trophy will remain absent from his collection, few players have shaped modern football as profoundly as Ronaldo.

For his supporters, one painful defeat cannot erase more than two decades of excellence.

For his critics, however, the conversation has already returned to the one statistic they believe matters most.

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