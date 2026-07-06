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“That wedding isn’t happening” — Cristiano Ronaldo’s old promise to Georgina goes viral after World Cup heartbreak

David Ben
David Ben 00:15 - 07 July 2026
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“That wedding isn’t happening” — Cristiano Ronaldo’s old promise to Georgina goes viral after World Cup heartbreak
Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup heartbreak has revived one of his most memorable interviews about his future with fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, with football fans joking that the long-awaited wedding may now never happen.
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional exit from the 2026 World Cup has triggered an unexpected conversation off the pitch.

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As Portugal crashed out of the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16, football fans turned their attention away from the result and towards an old promise the Portuguese icon made about marrying fiancée Georgina Rodríguez.

Within hours of the final whistle, social media was flooded with jokes suggesting Georgina may have to wait even longer to become Mrs. Ronaldo.

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The Piers Morgan promise fans haven’t forgotten

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

The joke stems from Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan last November, months after announcing his engagement to Georgina.

Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Georgina Rodriguez with a massive diamond ring.
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Asked when the couple planned to finally tie the knot, Ronaldo revealed they had a very specific dream in mind.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)

“We plan to do it after the World Cup, with the trophy," the Portugal captain said.

The 41-year-old billionaire went on to explain that Georgina preferred a private ceremony rather than a lavish celebration, adding that he would respect whatever she wanted for the wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final World Cup game for Portugal | IMAGO
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Georgina Rodriguez at the "Fjord" screening at the Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

At the time, many supporters admired Ronaldo’s confidence that Portugal could finally lift football’s biggest prize.

Others immediately predicted the quote would return to haunt him if Portugal failed.

Ronaldo and his soon-to-be wife Georgina || Instagram

Following the defeat to Spain, that’s exactly what happened.

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“Sorry Georgina…”

One viral post summed up the mood online.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez at the Globe Soccer Awards | Imago

One user posted on X: “Ronaldo said they’ll get married after winning the World Cup… Sorry Georgina, that wedding isn’t happening.”

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Other supporters reshared similar jokes, while some insisted the comments had clearly been made in hope rather than as a literal condition for marriage.

See more reactions on X below.

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End of a World Cup dream

Ibrahimovic mocks Ronaldo’s “I am back” comment
Portugal's iconic legend Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO
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Portugal’s elimination also marked what is widely expected to be Ronaldo’s final appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

The 41-year-old captain left the pitch in tears after the final whistle, bringing the curtain down on an extraordinary World Cup journey spanning six tournaments.

Although the elusive World Cup trophy will remain absent from one of football’s greatest careers, Ronaldo departs as Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and one of the sport’s most decorated players.

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